Stroke or Broken Heart Syndrome?

Two deaths, one day apart. Iconic actress Debbie Reynolds died of a stroke Wednesday night at age 84, just one day after the death of her daughter, iconic actress Carrie Fisher.

“Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy or Broken Heart Syndrome.” Suncoast Cardiologist Chippy Nalluri says it’s rare, but it does exist.

“When you are under severe, intense stress, the heart muscle suddenly stops working,” says Nalluri. Causing crushing chest pains; the same chest pains Reynolds felt while planning her daughter’s funeral.

“I had one particular case where a patient of mine was taking care of funeral arrangements,” says Nalluri. The same circumstances as Reynolds. “Her heart formed a blood clot, sent that blood clot up to her brain and caused a stroke,” she says.

Nalluri can’t say if broken heart syndrome caused Reynolds’ stroke, but planning Fisher’s funeral definitely took a toll.

Reynolds reportedly told her son, Todd Fisher, that she wanted to be with Carrie. Now the two iconic women are together and their family is left with double the heart break and two funerals to plan.

“None of us are sadly not immune to tragic events in our lives,” says Nalluri. “But how we deal with it is so important to our well-being.”

Exercise and healthy eating are always important, but after a tragedy it’s all about your mentality. “Simply practicing mindfulness, meditating has an incredible stress relieving potential,” says Nalluri.

Reports say Fisher and Reynolds were very close in recent years, and even lived next door to each other.