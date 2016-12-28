SARASOTA – We’re days away from the New Year and many of us are still recovering from the hustle and bustle of Christmas. It’s called the season of giving, but some researchers have a different name for it.

It’s a killer Christmas, a time filled with love and good wishes often ending in tragedy. Studies show deaths spike around the holidays and it’s not the cold weather. It’s called the Christmas effect. Researchers in New Zealand find this time of year brings on cardiac arrest.

Suncoast Dr. Eddy Regnier speculates why. “A lot of demands are put in our time, families want time, friends want time, work wants time,” he says.

The race is on to get everything done for the New Year. “Consequently we face a great deal more stress, incredible amount of stress,” says Regnier.

Emotional stress, money, and alcohol consumption are major triggers. “It’s not enough money, a lot of people working two jobs,” says Regnier.

Even after the holidays depression is on the rise. A separate study shows 1 in 6 Americans take a psychiatric drug. Regnier says all physicians can prescribe antidepressants, but not everyone responds well. “I’m not saying that the pill is not an essential part of treatment, but frequently you don’t need the pill to be better particularly for depression,” he says, especially around the holidays.

Regnier says focus on what’s important. “It’s a time of sharing, it’s a time of joy, not gift buying and getting drunk,” he says. “Spend quality time with children and family and friends rather than just celebrating.”

Regnier says it’s especially important to pace yourself. Whether you’re on medication or not, be cautious of how much you’re drinking while you ring in the new year.

