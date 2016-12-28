SARASOTA- Starting next month more Sarasota Police traffic officers will be on the streets to make sure pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists know the rules of the road.

Sarasota Police Sgt. Bruce king says the traffic unit gets called mainly on serious injuries and fatalities, and a $25,000 grant from the University of South Florida and Florida Department of Transportation can help keep pedestrians safer.

“Many, many of those involve pedestrians crossing the street,” King said. “And we think we can reduce those numbers through this program.”

King says the high visibility traffic safety program has two stages, stage 1 is education.

Police will be offering tips to both pedestrians and bicyclists on the road, like to make sure you wait for the light before you cross the street.

“A lot of people always assume that pedestrians have the right of way,” King said. “But contrary to belief if you’re not in a crosswalk, where one is provided, and you’re not following the rules of pedestrian a pedestrian does not always have the right of way.”

King says police will be handing on pamphlets with tips and pedestrian laws.

“When we move into phase two it will be more of an enforcement campaign with limited number of warnings or discretion.”

Police will be focusing on five high-traffic intersections for the program including:

· North Washington corridor (SR 683 1000 Block to 2700 Block)

· North Tamiami Trail Corridor (SR 45 – Mound Street to University Parkway)

· South Tamiami Trail Corridor (SR 45 Mound Street to Hyde Park Street)

· North Washington Corridor (SR 683 300 Block to 1000 Block)

· Downtown Corridor (Main Street 100 Block to 2000 Block)

King says the goal of the program is to reduce the number of crashes between cars, pedestrians, and bikes.

“Nobody does it intentionally, but you accidentally hit somebody and it’s going to stay with you for the rest of your life.”

The program is scheduled to run through May 14th.