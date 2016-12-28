SARASOTA COUNTY- The tree topper is stowed away…ornaments are back in the attic…now what to do with a giant Christmas tree?

Sarasota County’s brain Usher says put the cut– up tree by your trash can on the curb and the county takes it from there.

Usher says the recycled tree goes toward compost and mulch.

There’s other options for Christmas tree disposal like recycle centers and landfills, but for a fee.

However, curb side pickup is no charge.

Usher says this is the county’s way of preserving landfill space.

For a full list of items Sarasota County recycles check out their website https://www.scgov.net/Pages/default.aspx.