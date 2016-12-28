SARASOTA COUNTY – Plenty of people are ready to say goodbye to 2016 and pop open a New Year and new beginning in 2017. But if you do plan to pop some bottles this weekend here’s a little insider info on what it is exactly.

“Obviously we’re in that season and the bubbles are very popular but what I think people don’t realize is all sparkling wine isn’t champagne. Champagne only comes from one specific area almost a county, kind of like Sarasota County,” says owner of Michael’s Wine Cellar Michael Klauber.

There’s tons of bubbly waiting to ring in the New Year. Just to give you an idea…

“You can even do prosecco, which is a little bit fruiter, a little bit sweeter, from Italy. Those are quite popular now they work great. Then think about Spain, a great cava, here’s a rose,” says Klauber.

And the biggest bang for your buck.

“One of our favorite for value is from South Africa. The famous Graham Beck family and they make a rose and a blanche de blanche, which is wonderful,” says Klauber.

Even if you want to branch out and maybe have something other than a standard glass or mimosa.

“Great cocktails, there’s the famous French 75. Which is a bit of champagne or sparkling wine with some cognac in it,” says Klauber.

Say you still want that mimosa, there’s also ways to jazz it up a bit.

“You can use a little Chambord raspberry liqueur in there. That makes a great Sunday morning or Sunday evening cocktail and gives it just a little bit more of a fruity flavor,” says Klauber.

Cheers to another trip around the sun. And in hopes that 2017 is a special year for us all.

“We say that champagne isn’t just for special occasions, it just makes the occasion special. So it’s really good any time,” says Klauber.