SARASOTA COUNTY-

Due to a growing waiting list more people with disabilities will be able to get the proper job training skills they need at a place on the Suncoast.

The Haven which already provides this type of training is expanding by building a new 7500 square foot training center that can take on more clientele.

Excavation is under way as land is being cleared out to accommodate the new building.

The Haven provides training for all different types of trades, landscaping, basket weaving, and furniture repair to name some.

The Haven currently has 220 adults with disabilities and the new building will be able to take on 75 new clients.

Director of Client Services Sierra Ebersole says they partner with outside employers.