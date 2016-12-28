SARASOTA – Many of us are still mourning the loss of Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher, but some are celebrating her life and what she leaves behind.

Carrie Fisher is most known for her iconic performance as ‘Princess Leia’ in the original Star Wars trilogy. Among other things, she’s also known for her battle with bipolar disorder and addiction.

Suncoast D. Eddy Regnier says global statistics find that 2-5% of people battle with bipolar disorder. With any mental health issue, when public figures talk about their condition, Regnier says it helps people cope.

“When a popular person or a well–known person suffers from it, it makes it easier for us all of us to say I have a problem too and I can get some help like she got some help for hers,” says Regnier. “So this is a good thing, although her death is horribly tragic, but it’s good for us to find someone we can identify with who also has a problem with mental health issues.”

Regnier says Fisher’s battle with the disease can also help reduce the negative stigma.