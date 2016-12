Bradenton police say a 19 year old driver nearly hit a patrol car before striking two other vehicles.

After a foot chase, police arrested Dequesz D. Bell of Bradenton on two counts of failing to stop after a crash involving injuries, aggravated fleeing and, driving without a license, among other charges.

It started shortly after 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue West when the office avoided the potential collision and then chased down bell.