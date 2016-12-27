The MBA program at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, is adding online classes.

It’s to reach a wider audience of students who are seeking more flexibility in their schedules

The Herald Tribune reports the move is expected to occur gradually basic courses in accounting, finance and information systems and a higher-level course in business valuation were introduced last summer.

For the spring semester, a finance course will go online as well.

The changes are the latest steps to accommodate students who are already deep into their careers.

Many colleges are making similar accommodations for high-achieving students who have demonstrated success in the classroom and workplace