SARASOTA COUNTY- Too much holiday cheer?
Don’t worry.
AAA is getting you home safely again with the free Tow To Go service.
“You can use it News Year’s Eve, New year’s day, and every party in between,” said AAA Travel Agent Sue Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald says 24,000 potentially drunk drivers have been off roads since the tow to go hotline started in 1998.
“Just think, you wake up the next day ok you may not feel to go, but the car is there and you’re at home,” Fitzgerald said.
The tow truck carries up to two people at a time anywhere within a 10-mile radius.
But it’s not meant to be used as the first choice of transportation.
“It is not meant as an Uber, it’s meant as an emergency,” Fitzgerald said.
Sarasota Police Department Spokeswoman Genevieve Judge says even Sarasota has its fair share of DUIs every holiday season.
“We do have officers who are trained to look for people who are driving impaired,” Judge said.
Not a triple a member? No problem.
The agency isn’t worried about memberships this week, just protecting the community.

Lynden Blake
