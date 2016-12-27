LAKEWOOD RANCH – Christmas is over, but for some of us the stress will linger on in the form of a painful and crusty sore.

Cracking, bleeding, burning. Yes, even embarrassing. “Cold sores are very common, they are caused by the virus called herpes simplex,” says Doctor Albert Avila, M.D. and Owner of Lakewood Ranch’s The Center for Urgent Care.

He says everyone is exposed to herpes by their teens, but not everyone reacts to the virus. “For reasons we don’t fully understand it can remain dormant, the virus, and then it can become re–activated,” says Dr. Avila.

This time of year is high season for cold sores. “Change in weather, stress and that can be physical stress such as another illness, or even emotional stress,” are all triggers of the virus says Dr. Avila.

Prescription antivirals like Zovirax can reduce symptoms if taken right away, but they won’t cure your cold sore. “Treatment is a bit frustrating both for the physician and the patient,” says Dr. Avila.

Most treatments only shorten the duration by about a day and they’re highly contagious, so keep your hands off. Some other steps to help you feel better are icing it, avoiding spicy and salty foods, and using zinc. “Zinc oxide is one of the things many patients tell us has worked for them,” says Dr. Avila.

If you’re prone to getting them, “We recommend that they even carry the medication with them and start the medication immediately when they get a symptom,” says Dr. Avila.

If your outbreak reaches your eye, get to the doctor immediately. “A herpes infection involving the eye itself can be very dangerous and can potentially lead to even blindness,” says Dr. Avila.

Make sure you wash your hands so you don’t spread the virus to yourself or others, and get a new toothbrush when your breakout clears up.