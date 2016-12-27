The Manatee Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired into a home.

It happened around 10p.m. last night in the 600 block of 30th street east.

Flora Killings says she heard three gunshots near her home.

When she and her grandson, investigated, they found one of her window shutters had what appeared to be a bullet hole in it.

No bullet casings were found in the area.

The Herald Tribune reports Killings’ grandson told officers an argument with an acquaintance over a dirt bike may have sparked the shooting.