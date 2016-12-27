Looking for some alternative entertainment with high flying acrobatics? Check the high flying holidays.

Sailor Circus is holding its bi-annual event with over 100 students performing a variety of acts.

Hundreds were on hand to witness these dazzling displays of athleticism.

Some of the highlight performances include the roman rings, flying trapeze, and some aerial acts.

This event runs all the way through the 29th of December with show times at 2 pm and 7 pm.

Managing director Jennifer Mitchell says this is a unique event.

The next event will be this spring on April 11th.