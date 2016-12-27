Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA COUNTY – Windsurfing is one of the more unique things you can do on the water. Combining surfing and sailing, plus having full control of where you go.

“It’s really a pure form of sailing. So you’re the connection between the board and the sail. If you’re off the board, it stops the water doesn’t go anywhere. So you’re really that connection,” says owner of Island Style Watersports George Kaiser.

Well windsurfing all together wouldn’t have gone anywhere without a man by the name of S. Newman Darby, widely credited with inventing the first ever sailboard. Darby passed away on December 3rd but Kaiser remembers the first time he had the chance to meet him.

“It looked like work when he was there doing it. It’s nothing like what it is now, it’s a totally different animal,” says Kaiser.

But if it wasn’t for that invention Kaiser may have never met his wife. Their love of windsurfing has led them on a life’s journey with their business, island style watersports, where laurel teaches people the art of the sail.

“Being able to give the opportunity to enjoy something as cool as windsurfing to so many people over so many years has just been so, so rewarding,” says George’s wife Laurel.

Darby was able to see his invention evolve over the years and even become an Olympic sport. But it’s the experience and the thrill that urges people to give it a go. Just ask the Kaiser’s, they’ve had the surf of a lifetime.

“I would say thank you because it’s certainly changed a lot of lives,” says Laurel.

“I’d just have to tell him thanks. It really made a change in my life so I’d have to tell him thanks,” says George.

