SARASOTA COUNTY-

Menorahs are lighting up the Suncoast, and one place is taking it to another level.

Hundreds were in attendance for the 10th anniversary Hanukkah Menorah Extravaganza at Aviva, a campus for senior living on Honore Avenue in Sarasota.

More than 100 menorahs were lit by volunteers and Aviva residents. Even the fire department received a menorah in the shape of a fire truck.

Many of the menorahs have been passed down into the hands of multiple generations.

Residents of Aviva carry with them stories of persecution and some are survivors from the Holocaust.

Rabbi Barbara Aiello says there is something significant about this event, and CEO Heidi Brown says the campus has a lot to offer.