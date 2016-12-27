A menorah lighting festival is planned for Venice later this week.

The lighting of a 12-foot menorah will highlight the Chabad of Venice & North Port’s Hanukkah Klezmer Festival.

It’s scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Park. That’s at 200 West. Venice Avenue.

The event features traditional Jewish music and the unveiling of a menorah with branches created out of used kassam rockets that were fired into Israel from Gaza in summer 2014.

The work will be on display in the Chabad’s center for Jewish life, now under construction on a 4.2-acre campus at 1681 Jacaranda Boulevard.