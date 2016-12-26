SARASOTA COUNTY – There’s 364 days until Christmas. It’s never too early to start thinking about next year, right?

“I am shopping for post–holiday deals and i always like to come the day after Christmas to get all of my paper supplies and everything for the following year,” says shopper Beth Barnett.

“All the Christmas supplies are half-off. So I picked out some elephant wrapping paper since elephants are my favorite, some extension cords for next year to put up some extra lights, all the fun stuff,” says shopper Jennifer Main.

Shoppers hit the stores Monday in an attempt to catch some of those post-holiday deals. Some even considered the day after Christmas another version of black Friday.

“This would probably be the most underrated day of the year for shopping. Because the deals are still up there,” says vacationer from Rochester, NY Lane Stone.

Lane and Samantha Stone are actually vacationing on the Suncoast from Rochester, NY. They stopped in Target on Fruitville Road for some beach towels but noticed the hustle and bustle of the post-holiday rush.

“It seemed that people were just there for a specific reason less than the leisure aspect of shopping for what I like. People had something to do, they had something to return or they had an idea of what they were going to get, got it and got out,” says the Stones.

The deals weren’t just the only thing carrying over from the holiday season. One shopper is still spreading some of that seasonal cheer.

“Anyway happy holiday, have a wonderful new year and take care of each other,” says shopper Marilin Oslander.

