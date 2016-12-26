SARASOTA COUNTY – For some the day after Christmas is better than black Friday. Catching some of those post-holiday deals can put the cherry on top of a wonderful Christmas but some seemed to be struggling with it Monday.

“I’m an ex–New Yorker so I can sniff out a deal. I’ve been to four stores,” says shopper Marilin Oslander.

And still no luck for Marilin Oslander. She says the day after Christmas isn’t what it used to be.

“It’s just very disappointing because they have very little. Usually the deals, a few years ago they were great. Now I can’t even find a candle,” says Oslander.

For another shopper he was just trying to exchange the Apple Watch his dad got him for Christmas. Little did he know they would be out of stock everywhere he went, including two Targets, Wal–Mart, Best Buy and multiple stores at the Mall at UTC.

“I was just trying to get a different color. Just change it out for a black one. But everything is out of stock,” says Ethan Briggs.

So what do you do now? Of course, it is 2016 after all.

“I’ll probably just end up ordering it offline and just take the easy route,” says Briggs.

So, is the day after Christmas shopping now a blast from the past? Plenty of shoppers took their chances Monday but for Marilin, she still didn’t walk away empty handed. There’s more than just Christmas this time of year after all.

“Yeah it’s kind of a bummer because it’s kind of a fun thing the day after Christmas, it really is. But I got a minora for half price so I’m excited about that,” says Oslander.