UPDATE: Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Murder for Carlos Valdovinos-Aguirre, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred this morning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

A fatal shooting to tell you about in Manatee County.

The murder happened at the El Paisano restaurant at 5803 15th Street East in Bradenton around 2:30 a.m.

When Deputies had arrived the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim is Jose Armando Alonzo Lopez. He was taken to Blake Medical Center, but he died during emergency surgery.

No arrests have been made and deputies are still investigating, but they do have a person of interest they are searching for, 25-year old Carlos Valodovinos. He is a tall, thin Hispanic male.

Anyone with information should contact Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866 634-tips.