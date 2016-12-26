Manatee Deputies are investigating an attempted carjacking and assault that took place at a motel in Ellenton

It happened about 5 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of 18th Street East at the Sleep Inn.

The victim says he arrived at the motel to get a room for some sleep. But after getting out of his car, he was approached by a white male and struck on the head with a lug wrench.

At first, the suspect attempted to flee in the victim’s car, but he never left the property, instead getting into a red SUV driven by a woman, and they drove away.

EMS treated the victim for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Manatee Crimestoppers at 866 634-tips.