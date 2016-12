SARASOTA COUNTY – The Chanukah celebration continues on the Suncoast.

A Taste of Chanukah New York Style Music and Food Festival kicks off Monday, December 26th, at the Jewish Federation Campus in Sarasota. Food will be catered by Munchies 420 and Michael’s on East.

There will be face painting and arts and crafts for children. Fun rides such as bungee jumping and an inflatable obstacle course will be there too.

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz says this event is special.