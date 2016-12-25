SARASOTA – Santa Claus worked some over time this Christmas, making a special stop at Sarasota Memorial Hospital to spread holiday cheer to kids who need it most.

This Christmas, a long running tradition continues. Saint Nick visiting Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Pediatric Unit for the 34th year in a row.

Santa Claus was on a mission to bring joy and a few presents to young patients spending the holidays away from home.

“These kids.. They just don’t.. They have no idea what’s going on when they wind up in the hospital on Christmas. It’s just so unfair. So that’s why it’s a special treat to be able to come in and talk to them.”

Sarasota Memorial Chief Legal Officer Carol Ann Kalish explains how the tradition came to be.

“It started with a partner at Williams Parker who’s son was very unwell and spent many Christmases in the hospital. So he knew what that was like.. So he did it for about 20 years. Then others picked up that mantle, then 8 or 9 years ago.. We picked it up.”

Santa and his elves tell us their visit to SMH is something they look forward to every year.

“It’s one of our favorite things. It’s part of our family Christmas morning. It’s a tradition now.”

And both the little ones and their parents can’t help but smile when the big man himself comes by delivering gifts, hugs and holiday cheer .

“They’re thrilled at the idea that somebody cares enough for their children to come in on Christmas day and show them a little bit of the Christmas spirit”

A spirit that takes over the halls of SMH every holiday season, and will continue to do so for years to come.