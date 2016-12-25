BRADENTON – While investigating the fire that broke out at La Mexicana Flea Market in Bradenton December 24th (see previous story here), Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies and the Fire Department fine a possible methamphetamine lab at the sight.

The meth lab is not believed to have been there the previous day. No other information is known at this time.

However, we do know the flea market has been abandoned for some time, used as shelter for homeless individuals.

The Fire Department is still looking into the cause of the fire.