BRADENTON – Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in an early morning shooting.

It happened in the 2300 Block of 18th Street East in Bradenton.

The victim, 27-year-old Michael Turner, and two others noticed a white vehicle circling the block today just before 2 A.M. The vehicle stopped in front of them and someone from inside fired a single shot. The bullet struck Turner in the leg. The other two subjects were not injured.

Turner was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MCSO or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.