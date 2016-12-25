SARASOTA – The Ca’ d’zan is dressed for the holidays and there’s one more week to see the lights.

Every Thursday night in December, the Ca’ d’Zan is opened for extended hours. Guests can enjoy the mansion decorated for christmas.

Public Relations Manager Alice Murphy says guests are amazed at the mansion’s transformation during the holidays.

“I mean, everyone loves it. I think the Ca’ d’zan is always astounding when you walk into it and I mean, I’ve been in this house so many times now but walking in the first time, seeing it decorated like this, it’s just magical.”

You can visit the Holiday Nights at Ca’ d’zan after hours one last time this Thursday, December 29th, from 5 – 8 P.M.