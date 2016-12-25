SARASOTA – The High Flying Holidays begin Monday, December 26th, at the Sailor Circus.

Clowns, aerial artists, the announcer… all before your eyes as soon as the show begins. This year, high flying holidays is a celebration of holidays around the world.

Training program assistant Emily Wyatt says, “Some are US holidays, some are not. We start with the Chinese New Year, you’ll see a little bit of St. Patrick’s Day, Arbor Day, May Day, all the way to the New Year’s celebration.”

She says with a lot of holidays… a lot of costumes… over 500. “We wanted to represent a lot of the holidays and we think those are really important and a lot of people, they represent those and they see that it’s new and exciting so we’re, we’re excited to share that with everybody.”

The show displays everything you can expect to see at a circus… all performed by kids 8 to 18.

“It’s a great way to get together after the Christmas holiday with your family.”