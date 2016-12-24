MANATEE COUNTY – Two Manatee County men are bombarded by four armed robbers Friday, December 23rd, in Bradenton.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Yessking Martinez and Orlando Navas were pulling into Martinez’s driveway when four black men hit both Martinez and Navas on the back of the head with .45 caliber pistols.

The suspects demanded the men not look at their faces.

The report says after Martinez and Navas fell to the ground, the robbers punched Martinez and Navas’s faces repeatedly and took their cell phones and wallets before fleeing the scene.

Both victims went to the hospital for several hours, receiving treatment for minor lacerations on the back of their heads. Anyone with information call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.