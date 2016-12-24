SARASOTA COUNTY – Tow 2 Go will be available for Sarasota and Manatee Counties this holiday weekend through New Year’s Day.

Tow 2 Go is free and available to both AAA members and non-members. The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home. You can’t make an appointment. It is designed to be used as a last resort so have a designated driver before you have your first drink.

If you would like to use the Tow 2 Go service during the holidays, call (855) 286-9246.

Since the program began, over 23,000 intoxicated drivers have decided to use tow to go versus getting behind the wheel.