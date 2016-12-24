CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A Charlotte County teen is dead after a single vehicle crash friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Casey Dankowitz was driving a Ford F350 east on County Road 74 when she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle traveled to the north shoulder of the road and overturned into a ditch. The driver’s injuries were fatal.

The two passengers in the vehicle were rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor and serious injuries. Dankowitz did have her seat belt on.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol played a factor in the crash.