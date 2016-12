MANATEE COUNTY – A fire engulfed a flea market Manatee County.

The flames broke out around 2 pm at La Mexicana Flea Market at the intersection of 15th Street East and 57th Avenue East.

The Manatee County Sheriff, Fire Department, and the EMT had traffic blocked off in all directions.

The flea market was abandoned with some homeless hanging around the property.

Lieutenant Melvin Bonds says the fire is still under investigation.