SARASOTA COUNTY – This Christmas season is a time of giving and one family has taken it upon themselves to be blessing to those in need on the Suncoast.

Willie Mae Scott and daughter Mary Nelson gathered their family from different parts of the country to celebrate the holiday. They gathered for a family prayer and went to downtown Sarasota to give gifts to the homeless.

Those in need had smiles of joy as they received their gifts from the family.

Willie Mae Scott says this was the first time the family has done this and Ray Scott says Christmas is all about the heart.