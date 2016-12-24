ANNA MARIA ISLAND – A Suncoast radio show celebrates five years of promoting local talent in the community. AMI Radio on Anna Maria Island is now expanding their media group to further help local entertainment groups. Their passion is all about giving a voice to the people.

A project planned in the sand. Casey Hoffman and Robert Herman describing the beginning of AMI Radio five years ago.

Hoffman says, “We fell in love with all of the artists in the area. We fell in love with their music and we began to wonder, how can we promote this talent in the area?”

It started with a newsletter… blossoming into a radio station. It’s all about local, independent artists from Tampa to Miami. They started with a couple 100 artists… now offering a thousand independent artists and 10,000 original songs.

“Independent artists and original tracks are just so not acknowledged and there’s so much talent with it. And we do this for our artists. We do it for them because we have a passion and desire. We believe in their music and they do too.”

And now AMI radio is evolving, offering video production and a team of promoters ready to book talent.

“We love to be able to tell their story from on stage performances to what goes on behind the scenes. And a lot of people don’t recognize or realize the amount of work it takes to make music during business.”

AMI Radio is not only a platform for musicians to play their music, but also to help grow their business.