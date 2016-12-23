VENICE – Venice welcomes former Ringling sleeper car.

According to the herald tribune, it took a little over three hours Thursday to bring the Venice area historical society’s plan to life.

The historic train car is on display at the historic train depot.

But it wasn’t easy to move the 85 foot long, 40 ton railroad car; movers replaced the railroad wheels with tires and hooked it to semi.

The move is being recorded and co-produced by the Venice Institute for the Performing Arts and the Venice area historical society for a documentary.

The film has an early debut April 9th to help raise funds for the continued restoration of the car.