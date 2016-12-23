MANATEE COUNTY – A major car accident happened in Manatee County leaving serious structural damage.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 14th Street West and 69th Avenue West around 6:45 P.M. in Bradenton.

The Florida Highway Patrol, fire department, and the Power Company had the southbound side of 14th Street West blocked and 69th Avenue West blocked.

One car was turning toward 69th Avenue West and the other collided with it head on.

The momentum of the car going southbound on 14th Street West caused it to crash into the street light knocking it down onto the powerlines.

Nobody was injured and deputies are still investigating at the scene.