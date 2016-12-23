SARASOTA COUNTY – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection approved a permit to protect the Lido Key shoreline.

The city of Sarasota believes Lido Key is one tropical storm away from a possible disaster.

After years of research and analysis the FDEP decided to approve the permit to monitor the shoreline.

The project plans to recycle sand from the big pass but the Siesta Key Association and Save Our Siesta Sands 2 believe it will cause beach erosion.

They plan to appeal the permit but the city is hopeful that all parties can find a resolution and work together.

“Try to bring all of the parties together. Make sure that we listen to each other. To make sure everybody understands the critical urgency of getting this project implemented,” says Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin.

SNN reached out to the Siesta Beach Association for comment and they have not gotten back to us yet.

Ben Bobick
