SARASOTA COUNTY – With a waiting list of persons with disabilities now steadily growing, Community Haven begins construction of a new facility for that need on the Suncoast.

The new Frank Stern Employment Training Center will take on 75 new clients for training. The building is expected to be finished in June. The cost is estimated at $1.1 million dollars.

The haven provides vocational experience and works with 23 companies to put forth paying jobs for clients.

Haven Industries employs more than 89 percent of their clients. The building is named after the late self-made millionaire Frank Stern.