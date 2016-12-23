SARASOTA – A familiar face in local politics joins the Sarasota city commission race.

Former Sarasota mayor Fredd Atkins will try to return to the city commission next spring after losing a county election this fall.

Atkins served on the commission 18 out of the past 32 years, including three appointments as mayor.

He joins four other candidates for the city commission’s two at large seats up for election. The four other candidates in the race will include only one incumbent.

Commissioner Susan Chapman filed last month to pursue reelection just days after Commissioner Suzanne Atwell announced she would not.

Atkins most recently lost Sarasota County commission district 1 seat to Mike Moran.

But according to the herald tribune, encouragement from members in the community inspired him to run for another local office.