SARASOTA COUNTY – It is the evening before the first candle is lit on the menorah, and one place is beginning the celebration of Hanukkah.

Temple Emanu–El held its annual event to help raise funds for religious education for students.

Dozens were on hand to partake in the feast as prizes and raffles were given away.

Even the hero of Hanukkah Judah Maccabee was there to hand out gifts to the children.

Hanukkah games such as dreidel entertained the guests and there was a menorah making contest.

Food was plentiful and director of education Sabrina Silverburg says the school provides an open door for all students.