SARASOTA COUNTY – Temple Sinai in Sarasota was vandalized. Leaving swastikas on the building.

According to the Herald Tribune officials at Temple Sinai told the congregation Wednesday that the temple had been subject to anti semitic vandalism.

Temple president Mark Richmond, says two small swastikas and a mark believed to be an attempt at a third swastika were found on the main building and a shed in the playground area.

The graffiti was reported to the police and has been removed by maintenance workers.