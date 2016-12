SARASOTA- A person was thrown from a motorized scooter in a two vehicle crash Wednesday night in Sarasota.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:15 p.m. a scooter was southbound on U.S. 41 near Ruben Drive when the driver changed lanes striking the side of a vehicle.

The impacted caused the scooter to overturn, sending the driver airborne.

The drive was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The scooter driver is listed in critical condition.