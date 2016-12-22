MANATEE COUNTY – Bradenton police lead an investigation into the possible illegal sale of narcotics that resulted in the arrest of two people.

Brandon Reese and Jessica Dort were arrested after the b–p–d conducted a search warrant at 809 28th street East.

They recovered marijuana packaged for sale, xanax, liquid methadone, u.s. Currency, two handguns, one rifle and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Reese is charged with possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, and possession of xanax, liquid methadone and drug paraphernalia.

Dort is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call manatee county crime stoppers.