BRADENTON- a Bradenton man police suspected of robbing The Little County Store last week has confessed to the crime

According a Bradenton Police press release, 27 year old Tyrone Burns, Jr. was located today in Oneco by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and brought into the Bradenton Police Department for an interview.

Detectives interviewed burns who then admitted to committing the armed robbery on December 15th.

Burns was also interviewed by Palmetto Police Department detectives in regards to a robbery in their jurisdiction.

He is charged with armed robbery.

Anyone having further information on this case is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-866-634-8477