SARASOTA COUNTY – Bethesda house no longer gives away groceries to clients.

According to the Herald Tribune, the pantry style assistance is no longer allowed due to new zoning regulations approved in April.

The drop in center on 4th street in Sarasota is run by St Martha Catholic church and four other churches providing numerous support services including nutritional counseling.

But the new zoning regulations specifically prohibit operation of a soup kitchen or food pantry on the property.

Although Bethesda house has operated at the fourth street property since 1991, city officials argue there are no formal records that it was ever approved to operate there and that it cannot be grandfathered in.

The house supports people with HIV and AIDS and hopes to appeal this ruling to continue serving the community.