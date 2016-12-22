SARASOTA COUNTY – The Suncoast is a destination spot. So no surprise Sarasota county homeowners are the 9th busiest hosts of Air BnB.

Air BnB says Floridans who rented their homes to visitors earned collectively 273 million dollars in 20–16.

Air bnb says 1.5 million people stayed at homes in Florida this year through Air BnB…and 32 thousand people in Florida opened their homes to guests.

Sarasota county Air BnB hosts earned 6.7 million for loaning their homes.

Manatee county pulled in 2.8 million.

Miami Dade county had the most Air BnB business by far with 113 million in income.

Coming in second is Broward county and Osceola county, near Walt Disney world.