SARASOTA – A Sarasota woman was one of 231 people to receive clemency from President Obama Monday. Cheryl Howard, was 26 when she was sentenced to life in prison without parole in October 1994 on cocaine charges. According to the herald tribune her daughter Lavithia Howard, was just 11 years old when it happened. Now she is planning a feast and a beach day for her mother when she is released from prison sometime next year. Monday’s news was the end of a seven–month campaign that started with a Change.org petition aided by the CAN-DO foundation. The nonprofit group founded by Amy Povah, who received clemency from President Bill Clinton in 2000, advocates for nonviolent federal prisoners convicted of drug crimes.