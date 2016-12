Sarasota County is reporting that approximately 10-thousand gallons of raw sewage was discharged from a gravity sewer line into the storm water system on Tuesday.

It happened around 6:30 pm yesterday at the corner of Wake Avenue and Rangi Drive.

The county is reporting that the area has been cleaned and the pipe has been repaired.

The sewage did reach the storm water system.

But the county is stating that there is a limited risk to public health at this time.