SARASOTA – A new hotel hopes to set up shop on Sarasota’s Fruitville Road. According to the Herald Tribune, plans are taking shape for a five–story hotel on Fruitville Road between Central and Coconut Avenues. The new hotel is being developed by choice Hotels International, although a specific brand for the location has not been announced, the Choice Hotels group includes among other things; Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn, and Clarion Hotels.