We have an update to a story we ran earlier about a suspicious person near the Sea Breeze Elementary school earlier today.

We received a press release from the Bradenton Police Department which states after further investigation by Bradenton Police Detectives, it was determined that the juvenile lied about a male approaching them, in which the alleged perpetrator offered them candy and asked the child to enter their vehicle.

The juvenile admitted to making the story up. And again, this incident never occurred.