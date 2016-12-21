SARASOTA COUNTY-

A Polk city man riding a motorcycle with no headlight on is injured in an early morning crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 22–year–old William Lundy was riding a motorcycle east on Clark Road near Derek Avenue at about 5:30 am.

81–year–old Orville Kirchoff of Sarasota attempted to turn left onto Derek Avenue as Lundy approached.

The front of his GMC collided with the left side of Lundy’s Suzuki.

Lundy was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Kirchoff, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

Lundy, who was wearing a helmet, was cited for not having his headlight on and for driving with a suspended license.