SARASOTA – Four environmentalist groups, including two local groups Manasota–88 and Suncoast Waterkeeper, are suing two federal agencies over phosphate mining.

The Center for Biological Diversity, and the People for Protecting Peace River, are also suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S.  Fish and Wildlife Service. They are suing over the approval of 50,000 acres of land for phosphate mining.

They say they violated the Endangered Species Act in the review of the mining impact.

The groups also believe the agencies were wrong in approving a permit for a mine owned by Mosaic, which happens to be one of the largest land owners in the state of Florida.

On top of health concerns, these groups believe the economic impact of phosphate mining isn’t helping the state of Florida either.

“The counties, the jobs that are lost, the loss of revenue for property taxes, it is a net economic loss to the state of Florida,” says representative from Suncoast Waterkeeper Andy Mele.

The groups have 60 days to file a lawsuit. They have said they have full intentions of doing just that.

Ben Bobick
